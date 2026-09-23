WATCH: Lebanese military expert admits Hezbollah deterrence completely shattered

Lebanese military expert Hisham Jaber lamented Hezbollah’s decision to fight alongside Hamas after Oct. 7, stating that the ensuing war exposed and destroyed the deterrence Hezbollah once held, calling the conflict an act of stupidity.

Lebanese Military Expert Major-General (Ret.) Hisham Jaber: The War in Support of Hamas Was an Act of Stupidity That Exhausted Lebanon’s Deterrence and Brought Catastrophe on Lebanon and Hizbullah pic.twitter.com/CoQHxCseeb — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 23, 2026