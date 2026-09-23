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WATCH: Lebanese military expert admits Hezbollah deterrence completely shattered

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Lebanese military expert Hisham Jaber lamented Hezbollah’s decision to fight alongside Hamas after Oct. 7, stating that the ensuing war exposed and destroyed the deterrence Hezbollah once held, calling the conflict an act of stupidity.

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