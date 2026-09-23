WATCH: Yoav Shakron recounts pre-Yom Kippur terror attack that claimed his father September 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yoav-shakron-recounts-pre-yom-kippur-terror-attack-that-claimed-his-father/ Email Print Yoav Shakron, son of Netanel Shakron, recounted the horrific murder and his own escape after his father was gunned down by a Palestinian terrorist just hours before Yom Kippur began, moments after the pair had immersed themselves in a nearby spring. Netanel ShakronTerror AttackYom Kippur