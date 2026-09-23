‘Anyone would be better,’ Danon says of outgoing UN chief Guterres

The Israeli delegation and its envoy haven’t said publicly whom the Jewish state favors in the upcoming election.

By Mike Wagenheim, JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with “moral clarity” at the opening of the high-level debate at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, according to Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the global body.

“We are grateful for President Trump, for his moral clarity,” the Israeli envoy told JNS.

“He touched on the main issues regarding Iran. He spoke about Oct. 7, and I think today the entire world saw that the leader in the White House was willing to lead and show the direction, and I’m sure we will see action, not only the words from the president.”

Danon told JNS that the Israeli delegation won’t miss António Guterres, the outgoing U.N. secretary-general.

“Anyone would be better than Secretary-General Guterres,” the Israeli envoy said. “We have seen the lack of leadership and the fact that he didn’t even visit Israel once after Oct. 7 and equated the IDF to Hamas.”

“His time is running out as the head of the United Nations, and there’s a lot of talk behind closed doors this week about who comes next,” Danon told JNS.

No candidate has yet been able to pull away from the field of those seeking to replace Guterres. Jewish economist Rebeca Grynspan, of Costa Rica, has won two of three straw polls but hasn’t been able to shake the competition.

The Israeli delegation and its envoy haven’t said publicly whom the Jewish state favors in the upcoming election. Guterres is slated to depart at year’s end.

“We are following the race very carefully, and we want to see a strong leader that will come and change this institution,” Danon told JNS. “You have to reform this place. Look how much time they spend bashing Israel, obsessing with Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Thursday, is scheduled to spend just a matter of hours in New York City.

“First, there will be surprises. I can guarantee that,” Danon told JNS, of Netanyahu’s address.

The premier has often used props at prior U.N. speeches or unveiled major policy goals.

“It’s not an easy week for him. We have the High Holidays. We have the campaign,” Danon said, of Israeli elections, explaining why the prime minister’s visit is to be so quick.

“I’m sure he will speak about Iran, about the Abraham Accords, and about the opportunities in the region, and I think that with the combination of the leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, we can achieve a lot more in the region,” Danon told JNS.

JNS asked if Israel plans to meet this week on issues like the Board of Peace, Iran, and the Houthis.

“I’m happy that we are not in the center,” the envoy said. “It’s a good sign usually here at the United Nations.”

Jordanian King Abdullah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, per usual, have been taking aim at Israel at the global body.

“They speak about Gaza and blame us for a lot of things they shouldn’t blame us for,” Danon told JNS.

“I heard the speech of Mr. Erdoğan,” he said. “It’s horrible the way he speaks.”

Danon accused the Turkish leader of “using the Palestinians in order to attack Israel.”

“I would say that he doesn’t really care about the Palestinians,” he told JNS. “You can read between the lines. It’s a campaign of hate, of incitement.”