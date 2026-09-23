WATCH: Antisemitism advocate exposes what terror groups really want

Human rights activist and attorney Brooke Goldstein revealed that terror groups in Judea and Samaria explicitly clamor for war, exposing the radical and violent ideology that is pervasive in Palestinian culture.

Brooke Goldstein sat on a CNN panel and did the one thing that table almost never allows. She spoke as someone who actually went.

Two years in and out of Jenin, Ramallah, Tulkarem, and Nablus. Interviews with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, not through a… pic.twitter.com/Ibl0zAlb69

— Mor Edge Insight (@MorEdge_Insight) September 22, 2026