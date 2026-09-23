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WATCH: Antisemitism advocate exposes what terror groups really want

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Human rights activist and attorney Brooke Goldstein revealed that terror groups in Judea and Samaria explicitly clamor for war, exposing the radical and violent ideology that is pervasive in Palestinian culture.

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