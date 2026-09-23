Yom Kippur terrorist could face execution: Netanyahu to victim’s family

Family and friends attend the funeral of Netanel Shukrun, who was murdered in a shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring near Neve Tzuf at the cemetery in his community of Alei Zahav, September 22, 2026. (Flash90/Hilel Ben Or)

Netanel Shukrun, a father of six, was murdered while swimming with his son Sunday.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the family of an Israeli man murdered by a Palestinian terrorist that the killer could become the first person executed under Israel’s newly passed death penalty law.

Netanyahu spoke with the family of Netanel Shukrun, a father of six from the Samaria community of Alei Zahav, on Tuesday.

Shukrun was shot to death on Sunday, hours before the start of Yom Kippur, while swimming with his son, Yoav, at a natural spring.

During the meeting, Netanyahu reportedly told Yoav that his father’s killer could face execution under the law recently passed by the Knesset.

“It is possible that your beloved father’s case will be the first implementation of the death penalty law for terrorists,” Netanyahu reportedly told Yoav, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

“We have a major struggle ahead of us, and we will continue to fight,” the prime minister added.

Netanyahu also acknowledged that the recent increase in Israeli counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria had not prevented Shukrun’s murder.

The IDF has stepped up its security operations in the region in an effort to prevent terrorist attacks and dismantle Palestinian terrorist infrastructure, the premier stressed.

However, Netanyahu told the family that the increased activity “unfortunately…was not enough to save your dear father’s life.”

Shukrun was killed Sunday while swimming at a natural spring with his son. His murder came amid heightened security tensions in Judea and Samaria and shortly before the beginning of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who spearheaded the legislation paving the way for the death penalty for terrorists, praised Netanyahu’s comments to the bereaved family.

In a statement, Ben-Gvir said he “commended Netanyahu for supporting the execution of Netanel Shukrun’s murderer under the death penalty law for terrorists that we passed.”

“The path to victory over terrorism runs through changing the conceptual framework and creating strong deterrence. The gallows are an important tool in this struggle, as part of a comprehensive change in approach,” Ben-Gvir added.