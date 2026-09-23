Shin Bet busts terror cell planning to assassinate Ben-Gvir

Itamar Ben-Gvir, national security minister and chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, tours the Mahane Yehuda Market with party members ahead of the upcoming general elections, in Jerusalem, September 9, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

“This is the 11th time they have tried to eliminate me, and the Holy One, blessed be He, saves me from their hands!” Ben-Gvir wrote on X.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security forces uncovered a terrorist cell from Shchem (Nablus) that allegedly amassed an extensive weapons arsenal and planned a series of attacks, including kidnapping an IDF soldier and assassinating National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir with an explosive drone, police announced Wednesday.

The cell was uncovered in a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District Central Unit.

According to the indictment, two suspects began working together in late 2023 to advance what authorities described as “military” activity. They allegedly acquired numerous weapons, including M-16 and M-4 rifles, Kalashnikovs, handguns, a shotgun and ammunition.

Investigators said the pair also sought to recruit and train additional terrorists, conducted firearms training and discussed several possible attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

The investigation found that in 2024, the suspects began considering an assassination attempt against Ben-Gvir.

According to the indictment, after watching a video showing Ben-Gvir arriving at the scene of a terrorist attack, one of the suspects proposed carrying out an initial attack and waiting for the minister to arrive at the scene before targeting him.

The suspects later discussed using an explosive-laden drone to assassinate Ben-Gvir, with one allegedly attempting to obtain drone components from China for the operation.

Authorities said the cell also developed plans for deadly attacks using explosive vehicles and drones, shootings and the kidnapping of IDF soldiers.

Following the completion of the investigation into the Shchem cell, the Samaria Military Prosecution filed indictments against the two suspects, who were ordered held until the end of legal proceedings.

In response to the revelations, Ben-Gvir said Wednesday that the alleged plot was the 11th attempt on his life and declared that he would not be intimidated.

“This is already the 11th time they have tried to eliminate me, and the Holy One, blessed be He, saves me from their hands!” Ben-Gvir wrote on X.

“I have a message for all those enemies: This will not deter me, and it will not frighten me,” he continued.

Ben-Gvir vowed to continue pursuing his policies toward security prisoners and illegal construction in the Negev, while also pointing to the recently passed death penalty law.

“They are afraid and trembling at the thought that I will be defense minister, because they know very well: With me, there are no compromises and no discounts. What I say, I do,” he said.

Ben-Gvir said he had visited a prison last week and encountered several people who had previously attempted to kill him.

“I saw how they trembled with fear, how they could not even look me in the eyes,” he said. “Those same terrorists who wanted to frighten me are trembling with fear today.”

Ben-Gvir concluded by thanking God as well as the Shin Bet, Israel Police, IDF and the Magen security unit for protecting him.

“Those who believe are not afraid!” he wrote.