Israel breaks ground on first ‘Biblical Trail’ in Judea and Samaria

The Mount Kabir Nature Reserve is known for its panoramic views of Samaria and its connection to the biblical landscapes described in the Book of Joshua.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Officials laid the cornerstone for the “Joshua Trail,” the first project under Israel’s new “Biblical Trails in Judea and Samaria” tourism initiative, the Ministry of Tourism announced on Wednesday.

The NIS 3.2 million ($1 million) project will connect the Elon Moreh Heritage Center with the summit of Mount Kabir Nature Reserve through an accessible promenade and suspension bridge overlooking the Samaria region.

The trail will combine the area’s scenery with sites associated with its biblical and Jewish history.

The Mount Kabir Nature Reserve is known for its panoramic views of Samaria and its connection to the biblical landscapes described in the Book of Joshua.

The Elon Moreh Heritage Center highlights the area’s biblical and modern Jewish history.

“In Samaria, the story is found on the ground, in the places where the events that shaped our history took place. Developing tourism is part of building the country. Every trail we develop and every site we make accessible connects more people to the area, strengthens settlement and generates growth,” Tourism Minister Haim Katz said.

The project is a joint initiative of the Tourism and Heritage ministries, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, Samaria Regional Council, Judea and Samaria Regional Cluster and Elon Moreh Heritage Center.