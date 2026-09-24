WATCH: IDF raid uncovers hidden shafts in Samaria

IDF forces uncovered two shafts in Qalqilya measuring 12 meters deep, seized an M16, a hunting rifle and a pistol, and arrested four terrorists involved in the operation.

TUNNELS IN JUDEA AND SAMARIA

Israeli forces uncovered a 85 ft tunnel being excavated in Qalqilya, Judea and Samaria (what people call “West Bank”) along with a second shaft.

4 Palestinians were captured along with weapons, ammunition and materials used to produce explosives.… pic.twitter.com/7oEzlrngxy

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 24, 2026