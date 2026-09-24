WATCH: Knife-wielding man screaming ‘Heil Hitler’ hunts Jew through Crown Heights

A knife-wielding assailant screaming “Heil f—ing Hitler!” chased a Jewish man through Crown Heights, then spotted his home and repeatedly yelled, “Now I know where you live!”

Knife-wielding man chases a yeshivah in Crown Heights, shouting "Heil F*cking Hitler." As the student runs into his home, the many shouts "Now I know where you live." pic.twitter.com/WNWlIbHKLC — Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone (@Mottel) September 24, 2026