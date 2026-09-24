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WATCH: Knife-wielding man screaming ‘Heil Hitler’ hunts Jew through Crown Heights

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A knife-wielding assailant screaming “Heil f—ing Hitler!” chased a Jewish man through Crown Heights, then spotted his home and repeatedly yelled, “Now I know where you live!”

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