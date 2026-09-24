Netanyahu forced to cut NYC visit to just 6 or 7 hours over security concerns – report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs for Washington ahead of a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, February 10, 2026. (GPO)

Prime Minister Netanyahu to spend just six to seven hours in the US amid security warnings ahead of his United Nations address.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to spend just seven hours in the United States on Thursday after senior security officials reportedly urged him to drastically shorten his visit to New York amid warnings of potential threats to his safety.

Netanyahu, who is traveling to address the United Nations General Assembly, was advised to minimize his time on American soil following consultations with senior Israeli security officials, according to unnamed Israeli security officials who spoke with Channel 13.

The prime minister is expected to land at a military airfield in New Jersey before traveling directly to UN headquarters in Manhattan. He is scheduled to depart for Israel shortly after delivering his address, foregoing an extended stay in New York.

While initial reports indicated that Netanyahu would spend approximately seven hours in the US, subsequent reports suggested that his visit could last as little as six hours.

The unusually brief trip comes amid heightened security concerns and preparations for demonstrations surrounding Netanyahu’s appearance at the UN.

The US Secret Service has reportedly taken an unusually active role in preparations for the visit, coordinating with Israeli security personnel and local authorities.

New York City officials have also announced extensive security measures for the General Assembly, including heightened police deployments, road closures and restrictions on air traffic near UN headquarters.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said authorities were prepared to protect visiting dignitaries and facilitate demonstrations while preventing violence.

“There are no known specific credible threats to the city,” Tisch said during a security briefing ahead of the gathering.

Netanyahu’s visit also comes amid an increasingly public confrontation with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has repeatedly expressed support for enforcing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against the Israeli leader.

In a recent CNN interview, Mamdani described Netanyahu as “a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people.”

The mayor nevertheless acknowledged that New York City authorities lack the legal power to execute the ICC warrant.

Netanyahu responded by accusing Mamdani of supporting Hamas and inciting hostility toward New York’s Jewish community.

“Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people,” Netanyahu said.

“I’m coming to the UN. I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I’m going to tell the truth about you.”

The shortened visit will also significantly restrict Netanyahu’s diplomatic schedule. Although his office has announced meetings with several foreign leaders, no meeting with President Donald Trump or other senior US officials has been listed.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, along with the vice president of Colombia and the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.

His address is expected to focus heavily on Iran, including its efforts to rebuild its nuclear and missile capabilities, while also responding to international criticism of Israel and its military operations.

Ahead of his departure, Netanyahu indicated that he intended to confront allegations against Israel during his speech.

“You hear the terrible lies being spread there; I will fight for the truth,” he said, adding that his address would include “surprises.”