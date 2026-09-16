Netanyahu proposes revoking citizenship, imposing financial penalties for ‘smearing’ IDF

Directors Rachel Szor, left, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the special jury prize for the film 'Naza', pose for photographers at the awards photo call during the closing ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Netanyahu mentioned the filmmakers responsible for the anti-IDF film NAZA as those who could be penalized.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would advance two laws allowing Israel to revoke citizenship and impose heavy financial penalties on people who “smear” the IDF, citing statements and works that he said falsely portrayed Israeli troops as deliberately harming civilians.

“Their place is not with us,” Netanyahu said. “We will hit them both in the citizenship and in their pockets.”

Netanyahu said he expected the Knesset to support both measures and pointed to several examples of conduct he said should fall under the proposed legislation.

Among them was a 2025 statement by Democrats head Yair Golan, a political opponent of Netanyahu, who said “a sane country does not kill children as a hobby.”

Netanyahu also cited a “fake video” released by former Military Advocate General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi that falsely showed soldiers committing sexual assault.

Another example involved NAZA, a recent film that won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and presented allegations that the IDF intentionally targeted civilians.

The IDF rejected the film’s claims, saying it relied solely on anonymous sources who most likely did not have access to classified intelligence. The military also denied allegations that it deliberately targets civilians or uses artificial intelligence to maximize casualties.

Culture Minister Miki Zohar welcomed Netanyahu’s announcement, particularly in connection with documentary creators Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, saying it was “time to put an end to this disgrace.”

Zohar had previously raised the possibility of stripping Abraham and Szor of their citizenship.

“The burning self-hatred of the creators, who are willing to harm their homeland to garner applause from antisemites worldwide, is inconceivable and constitutes an act of treason against the state,” Zohar said Monday.

Netanyahu did not provide further details about the proposed legislation, but said he expected lawmakers to approve both measures.