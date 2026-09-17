US approves $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35s to Saudi Arabia

Israel had hoped progress on the sale would be tied to a Saudi normalization agreement.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Washington has cleared a $24.3 billion weapons package for Saudi Arabia that would give the kingdom 48 F-35 stealth fighters, with the State Department telling Congress the acquisition would bolster Saudi defensive capabilities while preserving the military balance in the Middle East.

Under the proposed agreement, Riyadh would receive 49 Pratt & Whitney engines in addition to the aircraft, along with communications systems, maintenance components and other equipment.

The State Department said the additional aircraft would expand Saudi Arabia’s operational fleet and strengthen its ability to conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

It also said the sale would enhance protection of the kingdom and facilitate cooperation with US, regional and NATO forces.

“The sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s ability to deter threats by strengthening homeland defense and improving interoperability with US forces, other forces in the region and NATO. The proposed sale will also increase Saudi Arabia’s inventory of operational aircraft and improve its self-defense capabilities in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.”

President Donald Trump first announced the planned F-35 sale in November last year, one day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the White House. Israel, which has raised concerns about advanced combat aircraft being supplied elsewhere in the region because of the potential effect on its air superiority, had hoped progress on the sale would be tied to a Saudi normalization agreement.

Questions have also emerged within the US intelligence community about Saudi Arabia’s defense relationship with China.

The New York Times reported Wednesday night that the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency had warned internally, before Trump’s announcement, that Beijing could use its extensive Saudi ties to gain access to sensitive F-35 technology.

Saudi Arabia is the largest buyer of US weapons and defense equipment but has also purchased ballistic missiles from China.

The Chinese military has assisted Riyadh with developing ballistic missiles, establishing production facilities and improving missile-related operations, the Times reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is confronting renewed escalation with Yemen’s Houthis, who seized the Bab el-Mandeb Strait last week while fighting Yemeni government forces backed by Riyadh.

Pro-Iranian Iraqi militias also struck the East-West oil pipeline used to carry Saudi crude from the eastern Arabian Peninsula to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, providing an alternative to the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports said Riyadh sought US assistance with strikes against the Houthis, but Trump did not agree.

US representatives instead held talks with Houthi representatives, who promised not to target American vessels.