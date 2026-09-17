WATCH: Israel, Greece send message to Turkey with naval exercise September 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-greece-send-message-to-turkey-with-naval-exercise/ Email Print To bolster Mediterranean cooperation and defense, Israel and Greece conducted a large-scale naval drill involving missile vessels, sending a clear message to Turkey against any potential hostilities. Message to Turkey: Israel and Greece conducted a naval exercise in the Mediterranean involving missile boats from both navies. pic.twitter.com/igqQ9rJYBZ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 17, 2026 GreeceIsraelmilitary exerciseNavy