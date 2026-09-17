WATCH: Palestinian films himself dumping sewage into Israeli river September 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-films-himself-dumping-sewage-into-israeli-river/ Email Print A Palestinian man was seen dumping the filthy contents of a sewage truck directly into a flowing river somewhere in Judea, showcasing a complete lack of basic decency. "אלו המעשים שלנו שאנו מתגאים ומתהללים בהם" מה שאתם רואים פה זה מחבל סביבתי שזורק את הביוב שלו בנחלי הארץ ומזהם אותם, וזה מראה שגרתי למדי פה ברחבי יוש, על בסיס יומיומי, וזה אחרי שרשויות המדינה התחננו אליהם להסדיר את הביוב, על חשבוננו כמובן, אבל הם מסרבים, כי למה לא להרוס ולהשמיד… pic.twitter.com/3q94IipuRn — איילת לאש (@ayeletlash9) September 17, 2026 Judea and SamariaPalestinianssewage