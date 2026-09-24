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WATCH: Israeli activist claps back at Norman Finkelstein, who called parading of Bibas’ bodies a ‘fantasy’

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Israeli activist Hen Mazzig slammed far-left political scientist Norman Finkelstein for mocking reports that Hamas paraded the bodies of Kfir and Ariel Bibas in Gaza and committed rapes on Oct. 7.

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