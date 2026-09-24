WATCH: Israeli activist claps back at Norman Finkelstein, who called parading of Bibas’ bodies a ‘fantasy’

Israeli activist Hen Mazzig slammed far-left political scientist Norman Finkelstein for mocking reports that Hamas paraded the bodies of Kfir and Ariel Bibas in Gaza and committed rapes on Oct. 7.

Someone had to tell Norman Finkelstein what a despicable man he is. I just wish I didn’t have to sit so close to him.

My thoughts on the full exchange: https://t.co/aCTpU0Nq82 pic.twitter.com/D4db9jfcXf

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 22, 2026