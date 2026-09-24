Hamas capture of IDF base on Oct. 7 enabled Be’eri massacre

During the invasion, dozens of Hamas terrorists overwhelmed a small IDF observation post along the Gaza border.

By World Israel News Staff

The successful Hamas takeover of an IDF military base along the Gaza border was a critical factor in enabling the Kibbutz Be’eri massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, according to an IDF investigation into the military’s response on the day of the invasion that was recently made public.

The probe examined what occurred at individual military bases and within civilian communities, including how long it took soldiers and commanders to respond, their level of preparedness and, in the case of civilian communities, how quickly emergency squads mobilized and how long it took the military to send reinforcements.

One report released Thursday focused on the Paga observation outpost along the Gaza border and examined how Hamas terrorists’ success in incapacitating most of the soldiers stationed there effectively left residents of nearby Kibbutz Be’eri without their primary line of defense.

Between 60 and 80 Hamas terrorists stormed Paga on the morning of Oct. 7. The small observation post had only 40 to 50 troops stationed there at the time.

During the assault, 18 soldiers and commanders were killed, while two of the slain soldiers’ bodies were abducted to the Gaza Strip. Another 22 soldiers were wounded, effectively rendering the base inoperable.

The massacre at Paga was particularly significant because of the outpost’s role in protecting communities near the Gaza border. Once the base was overwhelmed, the military’s ability to provide immediate support to Be’eri and surrounding communities was severely compromised at a crucial stage of the Hamas invasion.

The probe determined that the takeover of Paga by terrorists was indicative of “the systemic failure to prepare for a broad surprise attack” and the military’s failure to “defend against such an attack.”

According to the investigation, the base “was not adequately prepared for the mission” to defend against potential invaders from the Strip. The report noted that Paga lacked appropriate levels of equipment and that its defensive infrastructure was insufficient.

The probe found that “there were displays of heroism and independent actions worthy of note at the level of junior commanders and soldiers.”