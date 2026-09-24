WATCH: Animated film shows how Hamas manipulates the narrative September 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-animated-film-shows-how-hamas-manipulates-the-narrative/ Email Print This animated short film exposes how Hamas brazenly weaponizes the media, cynically hides behind Gaza’s civilians as human shields and wins over the younger generation. NEW SHORT FILM— Propaganda Warfare: Israel, Hamas & the Weaponization of the Narrative pic.twitter.com/6ah8xq7yhp — DFF (@DFF6769) September 23, 2026 GazaHamasPropaganda