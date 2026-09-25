Netanyahu attacks Erdogan ‘the latest antisemite’

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump at a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Netanyahu also pointed out that Turkey illegally occupies northern Cyprus.

By David Israel, TPS

“Several foreign countries have spent untold billions spreading lies about my country. The first was Qatar, decades ago. It began by massively funding American universities and toxic media outlets like Al Jazeera,” PM Netanyahu said at the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

“They did the same in Europe. Their goal was clear: to brainwash young minds to hate Israel, hate America, and hate the West. This is the same Qatar that hosts the Hamas butchers of October 7.

“Now, the latest country to become a super-spreader of antisemitic lies is Turkey.

“Erdogan is a tyrant. He also hosts Hamas terror chiefs. He has murdered thousands of Kurdish civilians, denies the Armenian genocide, and jails journalists and opposition leaders. In fact, I think he holds the world’s record for this. That’s a tough call, but I think he’s number one.

“He illegally occupies northern Cyprus, a European Union member, and repeatedly transgresses against Greece, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member.

“Now he wants to take over Syria. That’s not surprising, because he calls for Israel’s destruction almost every single day. He says he is going to be the ruler of Jerusalem.

“No, sir. You won’t. This is our country.

“Tyrants the world over seek to threaten us. They seek to undermine our resolve with their campaigns of lies. But ultimately, as on the military battlefield, the Jewish people will prevail. It will take time.”