Video of tourist complaining about lousy drinks served at Auschwitz memorial goes viral

She later accused the site of profiting from the Holocaust and said “it should be a memorial site, not an attraction.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A British tourist drew widespread criticism online after posting a TikTok video complaining about the price and quality of drinks at a café near the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial site in Poland, where about 1.1 million people were murdered during the Holocaust.

The tourist, identified as Lynn, posted the video under the title “Prices at Auschwitz,” advising visitors to bring their own drinks because the café did not offer decaf coffee or milk alternatives.

She later made her TikTok account private, and the videos are no longer publicly available.

“If you’re coming to Auschwitz in Poland, bring something to drink with you,” she said, adding that she and her daughter had expected to buy coffee.

Lynn described a strawberry smoothie as “very watery” and said her daughter’s lemonade smelled like toilet cleaner.

Her video received more than 4 million views, about 203,000 likes, more than 100,000 shares and around 8,000 comments.

British and Polish media outlets also covered the controversy.

Critics argued that complaints about café prices and drinks were inappropriate in connection with Auschwitz.

Many responded with dark humor. “Will the cruelty at this place ever end?” one person commented, receiving more than 84,000 likes. Another wrote sarcastically, “I think this really is the worst thing that happened there.”

Lynn defended herself in subsequent videos, calling some critics “snowflakes” and arguing that she had reviewed a café outside the camp rather than criticized the memorial itself.

“Nobody died in the café, nobody was murdered there in gas chambers,” she said. “I just had a drink there, and it’s not even close to the entrance to the camp.”

She later accused the site of profiting from the Holocaust and said “it should be a memorial site, not an attraction.” Lynn declined to retract her comments, concluding: “I’ll get over it, and they’ll get over it.”

A spokesperson for the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum told The Times that an independent provider operates the café and that prices are clearly displayed.

The museum said visitors come to the memorial “to learn about the history of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, to encounter the fate of its victims and to commemorate their memory.”

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