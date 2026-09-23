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WATCH: ‘World doesn’t need a crisis in Judea and Samaria,’ Rubio says, quoting Trump

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There is enough conflict in the Middle East without rising tensions in Judea and Samaria, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, referring to the U.S. position under President Donald Trump.

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