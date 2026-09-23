WATCH: ‘World doesn’t need a crisis in Judea and Samaria,’ Rubio says, quoting Trump

There is enough conflict in the Middle East without rising tensions in Judea and Samaria, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, referring to the U.S. position under President Donald Trump.

Marco Rubio: Trump really doesn’t think the world right now needs a “West Bank crisis,” and that’s our position. pic.twitter.com/ckBjXh8HPA — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 23, 2026