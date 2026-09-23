Israeli ambassador’s son fighting for his life after terror attack

“I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle,” Leiter wrote.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF reservist critically wounded in Wednesday’s car-ramming terror attack on Route 443 has been identified as Neria Dov Leiter, the son of Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter.

Leiter, who has served hundreds of days in the reserves since the October 7 massacre, was rushed unconscious to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with a severe head injury following the attack. Doctors were fighting to save his life Wednesday evening.

His father issued an emotional statement asking the public to pray for his son under the Hebrew name Neria Dov ben Chana.

“I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel,” Ambassador Leiter wrote on X.

“I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle.”

The ambassador noted that Neria continued serving in the IDF reserves despite the loss of his older brother, Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidya Leiter, who was killed fighting Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip in November 2023.

“Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory,” Leiter said. “Since October 7th, he has served hundreds of days in the reserves on multiple fronts.”

“Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land,” he added. “They choose death. We choose life.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined calls for Neria’s recovery.

“My wife Sara and I, together with all the people of Israel, are praying for a miracle,” Netanyahu wrote. “My dear Yechiel, we are all with you.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar addressed the ambassador as well, writing: “Yechiel, you are a fighter and your sons are fighters. My heart and my prayers are with you.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called Neria a “hero of Israel” and noted the loss the Leiter family had already suffered during the war.

“Together with all the people of Israel, I pray for the recovery of the hero of Israel, Neria Dov ben Chana,” Smotrich wrote. “The dear Leiter family, the people of Israel are with you and behind you.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also called on the public to pray for Neria, while US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed solidarity with the family.

“Pray for Yechiel Leiter & entire family,” Huckabee wrote. “They lost a son in Gaza killed by Hamas. Now a Palestinian terrorist attempts to murder IDF soldiers at a checkpoint.”

Wednesday’s attack occurred at a checkpoint on Route 443 near Beit Horon. According to authorities, the terrorist accelerated his vehicle toward a police patrol vehicle staffed by a police officer and an IDF soldier as part of a joint security operation. Neria was struck and critically wounded.

The attacker, identified as 29-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Suleiman from the Palestinian village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, was shot and killed by IDF troops at the scene.