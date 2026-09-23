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WATCH: Horrific footage reveals brutality of ramming attack at Maccabim checkpoint

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Surveillance footage from the Maccabim checkpoint in central Israel captured Wednesday’s terror attack in which a Palestinian terrorist ran over IDF reservist Neria Leiter, a son of Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter.

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