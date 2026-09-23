WATCH: Horrific footage reveals brutality of ramming attack at Maccabim checkpoint September 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-horrific-footage-reveals-brutality-of-ramming-attack-at-maccabim-checkpoint/ Email Print Surveillance footage from the Maccabim checkpoint in central Israel captured Wednesday’s terror attack in which a Palestinian terrorist ran over IDF reservist Neria Leiter, a son of Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-23-19-41-11.mp4 🔴 Neriah Leiter, son of Israel’s US envoy Yechiel Leiter, named as reservist seriously injured in earlier ramming near Modi’in pic.twitter.com/EJ9MHLNiI2 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 23, 2026 Maccabim checkpointRamming attackTerrorismYechiel Leiter