WATCH: Horrific footage reveals brutality of ramming attack at Maccabim checkpoint

Surveillance footage from the Maccabim checkpoint in central Israel captured Wednesday’s terror attack in which a Palestinian terrorist ran over IDF reservist Neria Leiter, a son of Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter.

🔴 Neriah Leiter, son of Israel’s US envoy Yechiel Leiter, named as reservist seriously injured in earlier ramming near Modi’in pic.twitter.com/EJ9MHLNiI2 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 23, 2026