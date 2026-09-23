WATCH: Danon urges US to be proactive in fight against terror

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that although the U.S. is a strong nation, it can’t afford to wait for the next 9/11 or catastrophe to hit before fighting back against Iranian terrorism.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon:

Iranian ballistic missiles and drones will eventually be able to reach the shores of the U.S.

I think that the U.S. is a strong nation, but they have to take action to defend themselves.

Not to wait for 9/11. Not to wait for another… pic.twitter.com/40PQojjvE0

— Tabz (@TabzLIVE) September 23, 2026