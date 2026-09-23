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WATCH: Danon urges US to be proactive in fight against terror

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Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that although the U.S. is a strong nation, it can’t afford to wait for the next 9/11 or catastrophe to hit before fighting back against Iranian terrorism.

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