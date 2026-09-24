Florida sues NYT over anti-Israel bias

The New York Times faces lawsuits from Florida’s state pension fund and a think tank over the paper’s anti-Israel bias.

By World Israel News Staff

The New York Times is facing a lawsuit filed by a Florida state pension fund and a conservative think tank amid allegations that the newspaper failed to enforce editorial standards and allowed anti-Israel bias to influence its reporting.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in New York state court in Manhattan, seeks to compel the newspaper’s parent company to disclose documents concerning its editorial oversight, handling of complaints about inaccurate reporting and enforcement of journalistic standards.

The plaintiffs contend that the newspaper’s alleged failures raise questions about whether its board of directors has adequately protected the interests of shareholders.

The plaintiffs are the State Board of Administration of Florida, which manages the Florida Retirement System Trust Fund, and the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank that also owns shares in the newspaper’s parent company.

The Florida fund holds more than 161,000 shares in The New York Times Company and serves over 1.2 million members and beneficiaries. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier are among the three trustees overseeing the state agency.

The petition cites a series of alleged reporting failures, including coverage of Israel and the war in Gaza, as grounds for investigating whether the newspaper has applied its editorial standards consistently.

The lawsuit also draws on allegations from an unidentified former Jewish employee who worked at the newspaper for nearly a decade and reportedly raised concerns about anti-Israel bias and antisemitism within the newsroom on at least 15 occasions between 2019 and her departure in March 2026.

According to the petition, the former employee complained about resistance among colleagues to identifying the Gaza Health Ministry as being controlled by Hamas and to describing Hamas attackers as terrorists. She also alleged that employees dismissed concerns about a Gaza-based freelancer who had praised Adolf Hitler, characterizing the remarks as “just some jokes.”

The former employee further alleged that her complaints were repeatedly disregarded by management. On one occasion, a human resources representative reportedly suggested that she “go find a place whose values align with yours.”

The allegations concerning the former employee have not been independently established by the court.

The shareholder dispute also concerns a highly controversial May opinion column by Nicholas Kristof that centered around allegations of sexual abuse of Arab detainees by Israeli personnel, including claims that a security prisoner was raped by a dog inside an Israeli prison.

The plaintiffs have questioned the newspaper’s verification of those allegations, while the Times has defended the column and stood by its publication.

The shareholders first sought access to company records earlier this year, subsequently narrowing their demands to documents concerning corporate governance rather than the newspaper’s editorial content.

The records sought include materials explaining how complaints about journalistic accuracy, corrections and potential defamation are communicated to the board of directors, as well as documents concerning the newspaper’s editorial standards and the responsibilities of its standards editor.

Steve Milloy, executive director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project, said the lawsuit was intended to establish whether the newspaper had adequate safeguards to protect its credibility.

“The question is not whether The New York Times has the right to publish controversial journalism. Of course it does,” Milloy said.

The plaintiffs argue that the newspaper’s credibility is a valuable corporate asset and that repeated failures to enforce editorial standards could expose the company to reputational and financial risks.

The New York Times rejected the allegations and accused the plaintiffs of attempting to interfere with its editorial independence.

“This lawsuit has no merit and was brought for an improper purpose,” newspaper spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said.

Stadtlander characterized the legal action as an attempt to pressure an independent news organization over its reporting and said the allegations of bias were false.

“We will defend against the suit vigorously,” he added.

The shareholders are seeking a court order requiring the company to produce the requested records. The lawsuit does not seek damages or a judicial determination of how the newspaper should cover Israel.

The court has yet to rule on the shareholders’ demand for access to the documents.