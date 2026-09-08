‘Sanction Israel, pay the price’: Florida congressman threatens UK with multibillion-dollar retaliation

Florida Congressman Randy Fine has issued a blunt warning to Britain over reported plans to target Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, saying British companies that comply with a boycott could find themselves locked out of doing business with Florida’s state and local governments.

Fine pointed to an anti-BDS law he helped pass while serving in the Florida Legislature, saying it could bar affected British companies from government contracts and potentially other business requiring state or local permits or official interaction. “Florida is one of Britain’s largest trading partners,” he warned. “Their vanity project in support of Muslim terror could cost them billions of dollars.”

Britain is reportedly considering banning goods produced in Jewish communities and sanctioning companies involved in construction there, amid a growing confrontation with Israel over the E1 housing project. Fine invoked Florida’s pressure on Airbnb after its 2018 decision to remove listings in Judea and Samaria, declaring: “Any company — or nation — that boycotts Israel is boycotted by Florida.”