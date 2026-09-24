WATCH: El-Sayed dances around Iranian-American’s request to condemn IRGC

When an Iranian-American whose family the IRGC hunted urged him to condemn its murderous actions, Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed instead launched a rambling tirade against U.S. aggression.

This is insane. A young Iranian-American describes how his family has been hunted by the IRGC, cites tens of thousands of protesters reportedly killed by the regime, and asks Abdul one simple question: Will you condemn the IRGC? Abdul refuses. pic.twitter.com/zJprDlQuXd — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 24, 2026