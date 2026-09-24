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WATCH: El-Sayed dances around Iranian-American’s request to condemn IRGC

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When an Iranian-American whose family the IRGC hunted urged him to condemn its murderous actions, Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed instead launched a rambling tirade against U.S. aggression.

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