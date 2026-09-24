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WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for killing Israeli teen

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IDF forces demolished the home of the terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman in a March 21 terror attack, carrying out Israel’s policy of razing attackers’ homes to deter future violence.

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