WATCH: IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for killing Israeli teen September 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-home-of-terrorist-responsible-for-killing-israeli-teen/ Email Print IDF forces demolished the home of the terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman in a March 21 terror attack, carrying out Israel’s policy of razing attackers’ homes to deter future violence. כוחות צה”ל הרסו את בית המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בו נרצח יהודה שרמן ז”ל בכפר בית אמארין כוחות צה”ל מיחידת יהל”ם וסיירת נח״ל בפיקוד חטיבת שומרון פעלו במהלך הלילה במרחב הכפר בית אמארין והרסו את ביתו של המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בו נרצח יהודה שרמן ז”ל ונפצע אזרח ישראלי ב-21 במרץ 2026 >> pic.twitter.com/HKGZFmedfJ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 24, 2026 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/0xvayLCJ10kDgy7o.mp4 Home demolitionIDFTerrorism