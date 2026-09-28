WATCH: Hamas financier eliminated in Gaza City strike September 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-financier-eliminated-in-gaza-city-strike/ Email Print An IDF airstrike in Gaza City eliminated Shadi Abu Hatseira, the Hamas money changer who funneled tens of millions of shekels to finance terrorists and rebuild the group’s infrastructure. A Hamas operative who the military says was involved in smuggling millions of shekels to the terror group’s military wing was killed in a strike in Gaza City yesterday. The IDF identifies the target, Shadi Abu Hasira, as a “key money exchanger” in Hamas, who headed the “Geneva”… pic.twitter.com/zxmr9pCG75 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 28, 2026 GazaHamasterror funds