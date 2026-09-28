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WATCH: Hamas financier eliminated in Gaza City strike

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An IDF airstrike in Gaza City eliminated Shadi Abu Hatseira, the Hamas money changer who funneled tens of millions of shekels to finance terrorists and rebuild the group’s infrastructure.

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