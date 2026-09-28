WATCH: Rare footage inside the Israeli Navy’s newest submarine INS Drakon

The Israeli Navy received its sixth submarine, the German-built INS Drakon, its largest ever, stretching over 70 meters, weighing roughly 3,000 tons and packing 10 torpedo tubes.

The Israeli Navy has released extremely rare — though equally scarce — footage from aboard (and around) its new submarine, INS Drakon, the latest representative of the Dolphin II class.

As a reminder, Drakon differs noticeably from the previous boats in the series: its length… pic.twitter.com/m19lxU0UN2

— Yigal Levin (@YigalLevin) September 27, 2026