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WATCH: Rare footage inside the Israeli Navy’s newest submarine INS Drakon

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The Israeli Navy received its sixth submarine, the German-built INS Drakon, its largest ever, stretching over 70 meters, weighing roughly 3,000 tons and packing 10 torpedo tubes.

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