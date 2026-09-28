WATCH: IDF brigade demolishes 600 Hezbollah terror sites in south Lebanon September 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-brigade-demolishes-600-hezbollah-terror-sites-in-south-lebanon/ Email Print IDF 55th Brigade troops wrapped up their southern Lebanon mission, destroying more than 600 terror sites, eight underground bunkers, and a Hezbollah tunnel hidden inside a civilian home in the village of Al-Mansouri. HezbollahIDFIDF Brigade Demolishes 600 Hezbollah Terror Sites in South LebanonLebanon