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WATCH: IDF brigade demolishes 600 Hezbollah terror sites in south Lebanon

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IDF 55th Brigade troops wrapped up their southern Lebanon mission, destroying more than 600 terror sites, eight underground bunkers, and a Hezbollah tunnel hidden inside a civilian home in the village of Al-Mansouri.

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