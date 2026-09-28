United Hatzalah drone unit joins search for missing Israeli on Mount Olympus

Private search teams, family members, an Israeli guide, and Greek police and firefighters are also involved.

By David Israel, TPS

A special team of experts from United Hatzalah’s drone unit has joined the search for Ammi Yogev, 46, from Modi’in, who has been missing on Greece’s Mount Olympus since September 20.

The Drone Unit is joining the search because of its aerial search expertise, considering the mountain’s difficult terrain.

Yogev was hiking to the summit and sent his mother photos and videos from the route.

His last known sign of life came that afternoon, after which his phone became unreachable.

His rental car was found in a parking area near the trailhead, with his suitcase and computer still inside.

A hiker who encountered Yogev the previous day said he had mentioned twisting his ankle.

Private search teams, family members, an Israeli guide, and Greek police and firefighters are also involved.

Rescuers described the operation as one of the region’s most complex searches in a decade, complicated by difficult weather.