WATCH: Netherlands starts hunting Israeli products in travelers’ luggage September 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netherlands-starts-hunting-israeli-products-in-travelers-luggage/ Email Print The Netherlands has escalated from anti-Israel rhetoric to action, rummaging through Israelis’ personal belongings for banned products from Judea and Samaria and exposing its hostility toward the Jewish state. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/AQPg-145DcXKJLvw41KLVFgk-wIDZeP9xgmlG5XxdiYvhL8NICvZgzZNSqjst7GytyzWqXDUSzTQAPB8DHEgTQZAIbloobvuYNxykOk.mp4 border crossingBoycottJudea and SamariaNetherlands