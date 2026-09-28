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WATCH: Netherlands starts hunting Israeli products in travelers’ luggage

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The Netherlands has escalated from anti-Israel rhetoric to action, rummaging through Israelis’ personal belongings for banned products from Judea and Samaria and exposing its hostility toward the Jewish state.

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