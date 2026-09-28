Thousands visit Samaria sites for Sukkot

Israelis visit Meir La’aretz Farm in Samaria during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, September 27, 2026. (Photo by Hilel Ben Or/Flash90)

Large numbers of visitors also came to springs throughout Samaria, including Yedidya Park in Revava, the Heroism Trail at Tel Menashe, and Einot Amit and Ein Kfir.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Chol Hamoed Sukkot opened Sunday with a surge of visitors across Samaria.

From the morning hours of the first day of the holiday, thousands of families from across Israel began filling the region’s nature sites, parks, heritage centers, and springs, celebrating the festival in the heartland of biblical Israel.

Among the main sites drawing heavy traffic from early morning were the Alon Moreh Heritage Center, where visitors experienced the challenging leadership park and the new promenade, and agricultural farms that opened their gates to the public.

Large numbers of visitors also came to springs throughout Samaria, including Yedidya Park in Revava, the Heroism Trail at Tel Menashe, and Einot Amit and Ein Kfir.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said:

“The land of Samaria is embracing today the many visitors who came to celebrate Sukkos with us. Our ultimate answer to all the challenges from within and without is exactly this: to continue hiking, to continue building, and to connect all segments of the nation to the biblical land. I invite all of Israel to keep coming here in the coming days as well, to experience and be moved with us.”

Major Sukkot events in Samaria are set to continue tomorrow and in the coming days, headlined by “The Million Race” on northern Samaria routes, combining an interactive navigation game with prizes, heritage festivals and riddles at Mount Gerizim and Sebastia, and guided tours at Nahal Kanah.

The highlight of the holiday events will take place Wednesday, when the “Samaria March” sets out, a mass hike and celebration for the whole family in the moving expanses of the northern Samaria communities of Kedim, Ganim, and Noa.

The march will include an experiential nature route, performances by leading artists, activity stations, inflatables, and a host of family attractions.

All information is available and updated online at the Samaria Tourism website and on the Facebook and Instagram pages of “Samaria Tourism.”