WATCH: UK Foreign Secretary Miliband declares anti-Israel protesters ‘right’

After offering feeble platitudes about fighting antisemitism, the UK Foreign Secretary told anti-Israel protesters they were right, vowing to tighten sanctions targeting Judea and Samaria in response to their complaints.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband: 'I want to say to the millions of people in this country and indeed elsewhere, who have been moved and outraged by the plight of the Palestinian people. We hear you. You were right'https://t.co/jjI7yFVsAf

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— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 28, 2026