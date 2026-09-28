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WATCH: UK Foreign Secretary Miliband declares anti-Israel protesters ‘right’

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After offering feeble platitudes about fighting antisemitism, the UK Foreign Secretary told anti-Israel protesters they were right, vowing to tighten sanctions targeting Judea and Samaria in response to their complaints.

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