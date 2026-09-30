Iran: Israel’s ‘days are numbered,’ UAE ties are ‘dangerous’

Government supporters hold Iranian flags and pictures of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

An Iranian lawmaker insinuated that the U.S. and Israel would not be able to defend Middle Eastern countries from Tehran’s wrath.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran has threatened the United Arab Emirates with “highly dangerous consequences” after Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the meeting and referred to Netanyahu as a “criminal,” while describing his meeting with the Emirati president as “extremely dangerous and alarming,” according to a translation of the remarks posted on X.

“Undoubtedly, given the proven hostility and animosity of the Zionist regime toward Iran and other countries of the region, as well as the regime’s repeated threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all countries of the region should be vigilant about the consequences and repercussions of such a presence, which threatens the collective peace and security of the region,” the Ministry added.

The warning came as Tehran has increasingly focused its rhetoric on Gulf states that maintain close ties with the United States and Israel.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, senior Iranian parliamentarian Ebrahim Azizi issued a threatening message directed at Iran’s regional neighbors, particularly countries that maintain close relations with Washington and Jerusalem.

“The U.S. will inevitably leave this region,” Azizi wrote on his X account, apparently referring to the ongoing U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq after more than two decades in the country.

Azizi then added that “the Zionist regime’s days are numbered,” referring to Israel.

“Ultimately, it is we and our neighbors who remain here, face to face. That day will be a day of regret,” Azizi concluded.

The comments appeared to suggest that Iran expects the United States to reduce its military presence in the Middle East and that Washington and Jerusalem will eventually be unable to protect their regional partners.

Azizi’s reference to a “day of regret” was directed at neighboring countries that have maintained relationships with Washington and Jerusalem, insinuating that Iran would later punish them for their ties to the U.S. and Israel.