Israel warns of heightened threat to Israelis, Jews abroad ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism identified 262 pro-Palestinian protests and solidarity events scheduled in 37 countries between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel’s National Security Council on Tuesday warned of an increased risk of attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad ahead of the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, urging travelers to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid several destinations.

The National Security Council said terrorist organizations, including Iran and its proxies, Hamas and global jihadist groups, view the anniversary as a significant milestone and that demonstrations and public disturbances are also expected to increase.

The council advised Israelis not to post travel plans on social media in advance and to avoid destinations under Israel’s highest travel warning, Level 4: Jordan, Qatar, Somaliland, and Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula.

In destinations under Level 3 warnings, including South Africa, Thailand, and Morocco, Israelis were advised to minimize speaking Hebrew in crowded areas, stay away from demonstrations and large gatherings, and avoid posting social media content indicating service in the security forces.

In an emergency, Israelis should contact local security forces first, the council said.

The warning follows a report released Monday by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, which identified 262 pro-Palestinian protests and solidarity events scheduled in 37 countries between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14.

The ministry’s National Situation Room assessed 87 of the events—about one-third—as posing a medium or high level of risk.

The largest numbers were identified in the United States, Spain, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

The ministry identified 19 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, and Sydney, as high-risk locations.

Forty-five planned events are expected to take place near Israeli embassies, consulates, or other sites identified with Israel.

Hamas-led terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 252 Israelis and foreigners hostage to Gaza.