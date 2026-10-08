Mamdani’s wife does artwork for terror-loving, anti-Israel olive oil company that celebrates Palestinian terrorism

The highly active social media accounts for Olive Odyssey are almost cartoonishly anti-Israel, displaying a notorious antisemitic image of Israel as a skull with dead Palestinians in its teeth and other images.

By Jon Levine, The Washington Free Beacon

They’re extra 72 virgins.

New York City first lady Rama Duwaji has created art for a virulently anti-Israel olive oil company that celebrates Palestinian violence, trades in antisemitic imagery, and sells expensive bottles that celebrate an OG Palestinian terrorist who shot down a British plane.

Duwaji, the wife of New York City’s Israel-bashing mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has been doing illustrations for the company since at least October 2025, when her husband was the frontrunner for the mayoralty, records show.

“Rama Duwaji is a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn. Her work explores sisterhood, closeness, and the subtle dynamics that shape our communities,” reads Duwaji’s page for the company, Olive Odyssey.

Duwaji, who was born in Houston but describes herself as Syrian, has provided illustrations for at least two offerings from Olive Odyssey—one of which sells for close to $100 a bottle.

Not far from her bio and products on the Olive Odyssey website, the company sells its “Nazareth Picholine Cold Pressed: Floral [Harvest 2025]”—with art featuring “a hand-drawn portrait of Khalil Abu Osba, a Palestinian resistance fighter.”

Abu Osba is hailed by his olive oil aficionado supporters as an anti-Israel militant who not only shot down a plane but was also condemned to death before breaking out of a fortress prison.

The highly active social media accounts for Olive Odyssey are almost cartoonishly anti-Israel, displaying a notorious antisemitic image of Israel as a skull with dead Palestinians in its teeth, deploying language about the olive trees watered with “martyrs’ blood,” and even accusing Israel of appropriating salad.

It’s part and parcel for Duwaji, an anti-Israel activist who’s had to apologize for deleted social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 and who, even as her husband recently rolled out a $30 million program to combat antisemitism, was “artist-in-residence” at a luxury Islamic wellness retreat that praised terrorism.

The olive oil bottle label sketch of Abu Osba, the “Palestinian resistance fighter,” is credited to Duwaji’s employer, Aya Gazawi Faour, the company founder.

Faour is an Israeli citizen who lives in Haifa, in Israel proper, but on social media and in interviews, she claims that Haifa is “in Palestine.”

Her oil company, however, maintains a U.S. address in Casper, Wyoming.

When the Washington Free Beacon reached out to Olive Odyssey for more information about Abu Osba, the “resistance fighter,” they directed us to the Instagram video of Lubna Abu-Osba, who described Khalil as her grandfather and talked about how she was approached by Faour, who asked to commemorate him.

“She did a drawing of my grandfather, and she put it on a bottle of olive oil. And I could not be more honored that she did that and that his legacy after 75 years is still in Palestine,” Lubna Abu-Osba said in the video.

She has elaborated on that legacy on Instagram, boasting to her followers in a post from August 2019 about her grandfather’s violent history during the British Mandate for Palestine.

“My grandfather, Khalil Ahmed Abu-Osba, fought in the resistance and shot a British plane out of the sky with his rifle, he was sentenced to death and imprisoned in Acre; he escaped with 3 other freedom fighters. He tried with all courage and might to #freepalestine. He was a #palestinianhero and looked damn good doing it! #Inspiration,” wrote Lubna Abu-Osba in a post that showed her grandfather brandishing a pistol.

“He brings tears to my eyes!” she added in a response to a comment.

During the years that Lubna says her grandfather was active, Jewish Holocaust refugees to the nascent state of Israel were being systematically attacked and murdered by Palestinian militants.

An Arabic-language blog noted that Khalil Abu-Osba’s daughter would often describe her father’s violent exploits with pride:

“A reconnaissance plane came out. My father was under the trees in our orchard. My father lay on his back and fired a few shots at it because it was low. They wanted to discover where there were fighters defending the homeland. As soon as the shot hit the gasoline tank, it caught fire while it was up there. There was a senior general and 16 officers on board,” she is quoted as saying.

The same blog also noted that Khalil Abu-Osba’s mother “used to knock on the doors of the village houses to urge her sons to jihad.”

Olive Odyssey markets itself as a way for Palestinian farmers to get their products out to the world (though the founder’s statements suggest her definition of “Palestine” is elastic)—but a love of violent terrorism permeates the whole product line.

In January 2026, the company posted a video of farmer Basheer Al-Sous talking about his connection to the land.

“The Palestinian person and the olive tree are one,” he declares—before then adding,

“Our fathers and grandfathers watered the tree and the land with their sweat, effort, and hard work, and the martyrs watered it with their blood.”

A September 2024 Instagram post refers to Israel as “the zionist state” and includes in Arabic the slogan “from the river to the sea,” the notorious call for abolishing all of Israel and its Jews.

In July 2024, Olive Odyssey shared a celebratory post on Instagram commemorating Palestinian terrorist Ghassan Kanafani—which specifically memorialized the anniversary of his assassination by Israel in 1972.

“Ghassan Kanafani was a threat to the settler state because he was shaping the minds and souls of countless palestinians in palestine but also around the world,” the company said.

Kanafani was a founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a longtime designated terrorist organization in the United States.

He was later elected to their political bureau and became their official spokesman during a raft of terrorism perpetrated by the group, according to PalQuest.

After the PFLP hijacked an El-Al flight in 1968, Kanafani led a press conference “boasting” about the achievement, the New York Times reported two years later. In September 1970, the PFLP blew up three jets and took 40 hostages.

“I appreciate the fact that you reject bourgeois moralism and obedience to international law,” Kanafani told an interviewer in 1971 when discussing the bombings.

When asked why he refused to discuss peace with Israelis, he said the idea was like “a conversation between the sword and the neck.”

He was killed by the Mossad in July 1972 in response to his role in the Lod Airport massacre earlier that year, which left 26 people dead, including 17 Christian pilgrims from Puerto Rico. Lod Airport, near Tel Aviv, is now Ben Gurion International Airport.

The Instagram post shared by Olive Odyssey also featured an official PFLP poster showing a version of a well-known, antisemitic image of a skull eating two dead bodies that historically represented Israel as being backed by the United States and Jordan.

The dead bodies are intended to honor members of the Black September terrorist organization killed by Jordan during fighting with the group in 1970, according to the PFLP’s own magazine, Al-Hadaf.

Black September is most famous for its massacre of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

In a September 2025 TikTok post calling on followers to perform “strategic disruptions” to show support for Gaza, Olive Odyssey shared the Arabic-language song “Libre Palestina” featuring the lyrics:

The martyr’s blood is fragrant with cardamom. O night, alas for this night; woe, woe upon the oppressor, woe, woe to them from God.

Olive Odyssey’s anti-Israel activism frequently crosses into the absurd.

In one blog post, the company condemned “Israeli salad” as “food appropriation.” In another Instagram post, they called foraging for Za’atar an “act of resistance.”

In yet another TikTok, Olive Odyssey attacked the Jewish National Fund for planting pine trees, calling them “soldiers of the occupation” and a “silent colonizer.”

Olive Odyssey oil is also used in a line of weed chocolate.

“This bar & its [sic] THC content work to calm my overwhelm/sadness and help me recharge to advocate for freedom from occupation & safety for all Palestinians every single day. thank you for doing a collab that is truly meaningful,” notes one satisfied reviewer.

Duwaji’s work with the company is the latest in a string of associations she has with Palestinian extremism.

Last week, news emerged that a luxury Islamic women’s retreat in Duwaji serves as an artist-in-residence and had called for the abolition of Israel and also celebrated Kanafani.

The retreat appears to have a partnership with Olive Odyssey and advertises its products on their Instagram.

In March, the Free Beacon reported that Duwaji had also expressed her own admiration for the PFLP, honoring two notorious female terrorists—Leila Khaled and Shadia Abu Ghazaleh—on old social media accounts.

Duwaji has also used the N-word—for which she later apologized.