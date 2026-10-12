Jerry Seinfeld trolls anti-Israel heckler, vows to send money she paid to Israel

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld turns the tables on an anti-Israel heckler in Chicago, vowing to donate the money she paid for her ticket to Israel.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld responded to an anti-Israel heckler who interrupted his stand-up performance in Chicago over the weekend by sarcastically embracing her accusations and announcing that he would donate the cost of her ticket to Israel.

The confrontation, captured in a video circulated on social media, began when a woman in the audience shouted accusations at the Jewish-American comedian over his support for Israel.

The protester accused Israel of killing 22,000 Palestinian children using American taxpayers’ money and demanded to know why Seinfeld was telling jokes instead of addressing the war in Gaza.

Rather than engage with the accusations, Seinfeld responded sarcastically.

“I’m racist. It’s genocide. I’m for it,” the comedian said, mocking the protester’s characterization of his position.

As security personnel escorted the woman out of the venue, Seinfeld continued addressing her from the stage.

“I’ll find out how much your ticket cost, and I’ll send it to Israel,” he said.

The incident was the latest in a series of confrontations between Seinfeld and anti-Israeli activists since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel.

Seinfeld has been an outspoken supporter of Israel throughout the conflict. In December 2023, he traveled to Israel with his family, meeting relatives of hostages abducted by Hamas and visiting communities devastated during the attacks.

He later described the trip as the most powerful experience of his life, becoming emotional while discussing it during an interview.

His public support for Israel has repeatedly prompted protests at his appearances, including disruptions of stand-up performances in the United States and Australia.

During a 2024 performance in Sydney, Seinfeld mocked a protester who accused him of supporting genocide, joking that the heckler had apparently solved the Middle East conflict by interrupting a Jewish comedian.

In June 2026, another confrontation went viral after an activist approached Seinfeld outside a New York Knicks basketball game and asked him to say “Free Palestine.” Seinfeld laughed and replied, “It doesn’t exist.”

The controversy has also extended to his upcoming performances overseas.

In September, at least six Portuguese acts withdrew from a comedy festival in Lisbon after Seinfeld was announced as its headliner. Several performers made statements expressing solidarity with Palestinians, although they did not explicitly name Seinfeld as the reason for their withdrawals.

Organizers maintained that the festival would proceed, with Seinfeld scheduled to perform on November 1.

The latest confrontation in Chicago underscores the continuing protests directed at the comedian over his support for Israel, as well as his willingness to answer demonstrators with sarcasm rather than withdraw from the controversy.