WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed denies having any ties to Muslim Brotherhood October 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-abdul-el-sayed-denies-having-any-ties-to-muslim-brotherhood/ Email Print Despite multiple reports detailing his ties to radical Islamists and the Muslim Brotherhood, Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed flatly denied that he or his family has any connection to the extremist group. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/QiH_1XqrchzZkQVU.mp4 Abdul El-SayedMuslim BrotherhoodRadical Islam