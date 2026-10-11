WATCH: Jewish child cries as woman shouts ‘Free Palestine’ at parents October 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-child-cries-as-woman-shouts-free-palestine-at-parents/ Email Print A woman in California was filmed shouting “Free Palestine” after overhearing a couple speak Hebrew, terrifying their young child, who burst into tears. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/fG3gwdHGDevlGwHN.mp4 AntisemitismCaliforniaFree Palestine