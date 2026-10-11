On US soil: Far-left summer camp praises Hamas, Hezbollah

NAVI’s research director warned that teenagers were being exposed to violent political ideologies.

By World Israel News Staff

A far-left summer camp promoting an “anti-imperialist” ideology featured programming praising Iran’s Islamic regime and activities in which campers waved flags associated with the so-called Axis of Resistance, a network that includes terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, according to a report by the New York Post.

The camp, held in late August in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, was organized by the Anti-Imperialist Front USA (AIF-USA) and its offshoot, Revolutionary Youth. Its exact location remains unknown.

The North American Values Institute (NAVI), a watchdog group, provided the Post with photographs and other materials from the gathering. The images showed campers displaying Iranian, Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian flags while participating in activities connected to the groups’ ideologies.

According to the report, attendees ranged from high school students to college-age participants and young adults.

“High schoolers are being led into a dangerous, violent ideology by groups associated with terrorist organizations,” NAVI Director of Research Mika Hackner told the Post.

The camp’s programming included studying the teachings and strategies of militant and communist-aligned organizations. A now-deleted post on AIF-USA’s website described the session.

“Camaraderie was strengthened through physical discipline cultivated through sports and collective singing of revolutionary songs. Exercise and diligent study strengthened comrades revolutionary optimist spirits,” the post read.

“The People’s Wars across the globe showcase the only path to freedom for the working class and oppressed peoples” is through violent action against governments, the post explained.

The materials reportedly discussed armed movements in several countries, including groups associated with Maoist revolutionary movements.

Meanwhile, communist youth groups based in several Washington state cities, including Seattle, confirmed on Instagram that they had sent participants to the gathering.

The total number of campers, their precise ages and the locations from which they traveled remain unclear.