US ranks Israel among world leaders in fighting human trafficking

According to the report, Israel demonstrated key achievements during the reporting period across all dimensions of the fight against trafficking, enforcement, victim protection, and prevention.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Israel has been elevated to Tier 1 in the US State Department’s annual Trafficking in Persons Report, released Thursday evening, placing the country among the world’s leaders in combating human trafficking.

The report surveys government efforts worldwide and ranks countries according to their compliance with international standards for eliminating trafficking.

The 2025 report states that Israel now fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and has achieved significant progress in the field, warranting its return to the top tier after five years in Tier 2.

The State Department recognized the extensive efforts led by the Government Coordination Unit for Combating Human Trafficking, housed in the Social Division of the Justice Ministry.

According to the report, Israel demonstrated key achievements during the reporting period across all dimensions of the fight against trafficking, enforcement, victim protection, and prevention.

The measures cited include:

Doubling the number of investigations in the field and an increase in sentences imposed on offenders

Establishment of formal procedures for identifying trafficking victims of all types

Expansion of holistic treatment and rehabilitation services tailored to trafficking victims

Increase in the number of labor inspectors and enforcement personnel from the Labor Ministry and the Population and Immigration Authority

Creation of dedicated human trafficking units in Israel Police districts and expansion of the police trafficking squad, alongside appointment of dedicated prosecutors in the State Attorney’s Office and enhanced coordination among enforcement agencies

New legislation by Justice Minister Yariv Levin expanding the right to legal aid for trafficking victims from the Justice Ministry to include representation in criminal proceedings from the initial investigation stage, leading to a significant increase in legal assistance provided to victims this year

Preservation and expansion of effective prevention mechanisms and improvement of inter-ministerial work, particularly regarding prevention of exploitation of foreign workers

The significant achievements detailed in the report are the result of outstanding cooperation among all relevant government ministries and bodies, including the Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Prime Minister’s Office, Welfare and Social Security Ministry, Population and Immigration Authority, Labor Ministry, National Security Ministry, and Israel Police.

“After a term of intensive work, we have earned full recognition of Israel’s status as one of the world’s leading countries in the fight against human trafficking,” Levin said following the report’s release.

“I thank all the partners in this effort, who joined hands for the important goal of combating human trafficking, preventing exploitation, and ensuring proper protection and response for those harmed by this severe phenomenon.”

Justice Ministry Director-General Itamar Donenfeld added that “the Justice Ministry welcomes Israel’s elevation to Tier 1 in the State Department report, an achievement reflecting recognition of the State of Israel’s consistent commitment to fighting human trafficking and preventing exploitation of the most vulnerable in society. I thank the Government Coordination Unit for Combating Trafficking in the Social Division of the Justice Ministry and all partners for joint action toward this important goal.”