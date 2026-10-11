WATCH: US forces disable cargo vessel in Gulf of Oman October 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-forces-disable-cargo-vessel-in-gulf-of-oman/ Email Print A U.S. fighter jet struck the Panama-flagged cargo ship Ocean Molica in the Gulf of Oman, fully disabling its engine, after its crew ignored repeated warnings and tried to breach the blockade. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/W5SuloU815KzNNg2.mp4 CENTCOMIranoil tankerSanctions