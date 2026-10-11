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WATCH: US forces disable cargo vessel in Gulf of Oman

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A U.S. fighter jet struck the Panama-flagged cargo ship Ocean Molica in the Gulf of Oman, fully disabling its engine, after its crew ignored repeated warnings and tried to breach the blockade.

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