WATCH: Two Brooklyn Jewish schools evacuated after bomb threats October 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-brooklyn-jewish-schools-evacuated-after-bomb-threats/ Email Print Two Jewish schools in Brooklyn were seen evacuating after the NYPD reported there was a bomb threat at both buildings, with footage showing dozens of little children being led to safety by school teachers. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/L0saMCrVgPNdg7F4.mp4 AntisemitismBomb threatJewish schoolNYPD