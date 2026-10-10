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WATCH: Irish woman’s anti-Israel airport rant backfires

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An Irish woman tried to confront passengers on a flight to Israel, accusing them of supporting genocide, but she met instant pushback, later lamenting to herself that no one came to help her.

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