WATCH: Irish woman’s anti-Israel airport rant backfires October 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irish-womans-anti-israel-airport-rant-backfires/ Email Print An Irish woman tried to confront passengers on a flight to Israel, accusing them of supporting genocide, but she met instant pushback, later lamenting to herself that no one came to help her. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/jo3P2Bk58CiUTun1.mp4 airportAntisemitismGenocide