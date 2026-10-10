US pressed Israel to strike Iran alone, but IDF Chief blocked move

Massive fire and smoke rise following U.S. strikes in Iran, July 8, 2026. (social media)

The Americans believed an attack before the Israeli elections could benefit Netanyahu, while renewed US strikes before the midterms could hurt Trump.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United States pressed Israel to carry out an independent strike against Iran during talks over the past two weeks, seeking to avoid the political risk of renewed US military action ahead of the midterm elections, Maariv reported Saturday.

The proposal did not call for American participation or a joint US-Israeli operation, according to Maariv.

Washington has since dropped the demand after IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned American officials that an Israeli attack would most likely lead to the postponement of Israel’s elections, according to a report by Barak Ravid.

Maariv reported that US officials sought Israeli action as Iran rapidly restores its ability to produce drones and ballistic missiles.

The Americans believed an attack before the Israeli elections could benefit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu politically, while renewed US strikes before the midterms could hurt Trump.

The initial proposal amounted to Trump directing Israel to attack Iran before the elections, Maariv reported, contrasting it with other reports that “Trump is considering” renewed strikes. The plan is currently on hold.

Netanyahu’s position on the proposal was not fully clear. His schedule over the past week was described as “very security-focused,” and he held several “sensitive” meetings and visits.

Bloomberg reported Saturday that Iran retained its missile and drone factories despite months of American and Israeli bombing, allowing Tehran to rebuild its weapons stocks as Trump refrains from further attacks ahead of the US midterm elections.

Western officials said Tehran can still manufacture weapons to replenish its arsenals.

One official said Iran remains well supplied with ballistic missiles and anti-ship weapons and could quickly increase its stocks. Intelligence assessments from June also indicated that Russia is supplying missiles to Iran.

Bloomberg said its assessment conflicts with repeated statements by Trump and his administration about the impact of eight months of airstrikes.

Trump earlier this year said Iran’s military had been “completely destroyed,” while US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States had eliminated the Islamic Republic’s “military industrial capability.”