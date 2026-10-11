Qatar sent over $100 million to Gaza during war – report

Despite ties to Hamas terror group, Qatar reportedly provided more than $100 million in aid to the Gaza Strip since the October 7 invasion.

By World Israel News Staff

Qatar provided more than $100 million in aid to the Gaza Strip following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, including millions of liters of fuel, food supplies, temporary shelters and infrastructure projects, according to figures disclosed Sunday, according to Israel Hayom.

The extensive assistance continued throughout the war between Israel and Hamas, even as the Gulf state maintained close ties with the terrorist organization’s political leadership and served as a principal mediator in negotiations over the release of Israeli hostages.

The figures reveal the scale of Doha’s continued involvement in Gaza following the October 7 attacks, which killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in the abduction of 251 hostages.

According to Qatari government data, the country supplied approximately 30 million liters of fuel to Gaza between October 7, 2023, and the end of March 2026. The fuel was intended to support electricity generation, medical facilities and other essential services.

Last month, Qatar announced another agreement with the United Nations to finance the delivery of approximately 1.3 million additional liters of fuel to the territory.

The September 17 agreement was intended to support hospitals, medical centers and humanitarian operations, with Doha estimating that as many as 2.1 million Palestinians could benefit from the services the fuel would help sustain.

Beyond fuel deliveries, Qatari assistance included food, medical equipment, tents, temporary housing and projects designed to restore civilian infrastructure damaged during the fighting.

At a diplomatic meeting in New York on September 25, Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi said his country had provided food, essential supplies and shelter assistance benefiting approximately 436,000 people.

Additional figures published by Qatar Charity, one of the country’s largest humanitarian organizations, show that it implemented 99 projects in Gaza between October 2023 and October 2025, with a combined value of 243 million Qatari riyals, approximately $67 million.

Those projects included 61 food assistance initiatives, eight healthcare projects and programs involving sanitation, education and emergency relief.

The revelations have renewed questions about Qatar’s complex relationship with Hamas and the extent to which humanitarian assistance can indirectly benefit a terrorist organization that exercises governmental control over the territory.

Before the October 7 massacre, Qatar provided hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza under arrangements approved by successive Israeli governments. The transfers were intended to support impoverished families, pay civilian salaries and prevent economic collapse.

However, Israeli officials and intelligence assessments have raised concerns that assistance entering the Hamas-controlled territory could strengthen the organization by freeing resources for military activities or generating revenue through taxation and diversion.

Qatar has repeatedly rejected allegations that its assistance was used to finance Hamas.

“Qatar has never provided money to Hamas,” the Qatari government’s International Media Office declared in a September 18 statement.

The statement emphasized that assistance was directed toward Palestinian civilians through arrangements coordinated with Israeli authorities and international organizations.

“Nothing was delivered directly by Qatar,” the government said, adding that deliveries were handled by United Nations organizations working in coordination with Israel.

The dispute underscores the contradictory roles Qatar has occupied throughout the conflict.

While hosting senior Hamas officials and providing the organization with a diplomatic platform, Qatar has simultaneously maintained close relations with Washington and acted as a key intermediary in negotiations between Israel and the terrorist group.

Its mediation helped facilitate hostage-release agreements and contributed to the US-brokered ceasefire reached in October 2025.

Yet the continued delivery of substantial assistance has also raised concerns about the possibility of Hamas rebuilding its political and military infrastructure.

Nearly a year after the ceasefire, Hamas remains a dominant force in parts of Gaza, while negotiations over its disarmament and the establishment of an alternative governing authority remain unresolved.