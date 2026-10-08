Trump feels humiliated by failure to defeat Iran, weighs strikes before midterms – report

President Donald J. Trump at the South Lawn of the White House (White House)

President Trump reportedly orders Pentagon to prepare new military options against Iran even before the upcoming midterm elections.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump is privately struggling with a sense of humiliation over his failure to bring the war against Iran to a successful conclusion and is considering launching a new round of military strikes before the November 3 midterm elections, according to a report published Wednesday by The Atlantic.

The White House has instructed the Pentagon to prepare options for attacking Iranian targets in the coming weeks, potentially ending a lull in American military operations that has lasted several weeks, two administration officials told the magazine.

The discussions reflect growing frustration within the administration over the eight-month conflict, which has failed to force Tehran into an agreement while driving up energy prices and threatening Republican prospects in the congressional elections.

According to the report, Trump has expressed anger over the prolonged conflict, while people close to him believe he feels personally humiliated by his inability to secure a decisive victory.

Although the president has increasingly suggested that major military operations could resume after the elections, he has also indicated to aides that he is prepared to act sooner.

US Central Command is developing the potential strike plans, although their scope, targets and timing remain undecided.

Some administration officials believe that a limited attack could give Trump an opportunity to claim a military success and project strength before Americans head to the polls, even if it fails to produce an immediate breakthrough.

“It would make the president look like he got a win and that gas prices would start going down,” a Republican familiar with the internal discussions told The Atlantic.

However, other advisers are reportedly concerned that renewed fighting would backfire politically, particularly if Iran retaliates against American forces or regional allies.

Trump’s national security team has also presented him with a range of options for military operations after the elections, from limited attacks to a much broader offensive that could include renewed strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The president himself has repeatedly raised the possibility of another escalation.

In an interview with Time published earlier this month, Trump warned that the United States was preparing for further military action, saying, “we’ve been stocking up for the last six months.”

Last week, he predicted that the United States would win the war “right after the election,” before adding, “Maybe before the election.”

A White House official declined to address the specific timing of potential military operations but emphasized that Trump “has all options available at any time.”

“Things will go one of two ways; the easy way or the hard way,” the official warned.

Separate reporting by Axios on Wednesday indicated that the Pentagon had already instructed Central Command to complete preparations for a possible resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

The preparations reportedly include potential large-scale attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and other strategic targets.

Trump has not made a final decision, but American and Israeli officials believe renewed fighting could begin before the US elections.

According to Axios, Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, their second conversation in several days, amid heightened consultations over Iran.

An Israeli official familiar with the discussions assessed that an attack before the elections remains less likely than one afterward, although the possibility has not been ruled out.

Meanwhile, the political consequences of the war are increasingly troubling Republican candidates.

In a recording from a private fundraising event, Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton acknowledged that the conflict and the resulting rise in fuel prices were damaging his campaign.

“It’s not tariffs … it’s the war, it’s gas prices, it’s diesel,” Paxton said.

“When it’s over $6 per gallon for diesel … people are feeling the pinch,” he added.

Gasoline prices nationwide have climbed to approximately $4.37 per gallon, compared with less than $3 before the US-Israeli military campaign began on February 28.

The administration hopes to reverse that trend, but analysts warn that another military escalation could instead drive oil prices higher.

“Military action has done nothing to drive down oil prices; in fact, it has done the opposite,” Will Walldorf, an international affairs professor at Wake Forest University, told The Atlantic.

“And if this is an attempt to rally the Republican vote, how does that make any sense given how unpopular this war is?”

The possibility of renewed fighting also comes as diplomatic efforts remain deadlocked.

Qatar confirmed Tuesday that it continues to exchange messages between Washington and Tehran, although the two sides remain divided over the conditions for ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, meanwhile, is preparing for the possibility of another American offensive. Iranian officials have reportedly been reviewing plans for a significantly stronger response, potentially involving attacks against US allies and military interests beyond the Middle East.

Despite the threat of retaliation, senior White House officials reportedly believe Iran is increasingly vulnerable as economic pressure intensifies and divisions within its leadership complicate negotiations.