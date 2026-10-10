Georgia Sen. Ossoff says IDF violated laws of war in Gaza, but genocide is an issue for international courts

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's pick to head the nation's intelligence agencies, as he appears for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins accused Ossoff of having aligned himself with anti-Israel figures, including Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

By Ryan Torok, JTA

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins clashed over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, U.S. weapons sales to Israel and the war in Iran during Thursday’s debate in Georgia’s closely watched Senate race.

The race could help determine control of the Senate, with implications for U.S. policy toward Israel.

The incumbent Ossoff, who is Jewish, has long supported Israel’s security, but over the last two years he has criticized its conduct in the Gaza war and voted to block some U.S. arms sales to the country.

A day after the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack, Ossoff was asked whether Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, whether he was concerned about growing anti-Israel sentiment within the Democratic Party and whether he would support a proposed $2.8 billion U.S. weapons package for Israel.

“The question of genocide is a question of whether a government has the specific intent to destroy a national or ethnic group, and that is a question for the International Criminal Court,” Ossoff responded.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Israeli forces prosecuting the war in Gaza violated the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law, and I care deeply about the security of the Israeli people, among whom are members of my family.

“I also care about innocent Palestinian life,” Ossoff continued, “and make no apology for my votes.”

Collins accused Ossoff of having aligned himself with anti-Israel figures, including Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“Imagine being a U.S. senator, and out there recruiting, endorsing, and supporting these people that want to see Israel wiped off the map,” Collins said.

“They would rather be for Iran than for Israel—now that’s who Jon Ossoff is supporting.”

Piker had previously called Ossoff a possible contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

He subsequently disavowed Ossoff after the senator condemned antisemitic comments.

During the hourlong debate, Ossoff repeatedly condemned the U.S. war in Iran while highlighting Collins’ support for it.

At least three times Ossoff called the war in Iran a “disaster” or “disastrous,” and he blamed the war for rising gas prices in the state of Georgia.

Collins, on the other hand, said he supported the war as necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The president had every right to go in there and make sure that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon,” Collins said.

“The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] had already sounded the bells, the alarms that Iran was close to getting a nuclear weapon. And the thing is, Iran doesn’t only want to decimate and kill Israel; they want us as well.”

The evening was not without its personal attacks.

Collins described Ossoff as “a radical” and a “trust-fund kid who has never had a job in his life,” while Ossoff repeatedly spotlighted the alleged ties between Collins and white nationalists.

“It’s not just that you’ve hired half the Third Reich to staff your congressional office and that you have promoted neo-Nazi content online,” Ossoff said when making a point of Collins’ backing for data centers.

“It’s that you’re robbing your constituents to subsidize your donors.”

A recent report alleged that Collins’ former aides were involved with antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric.

Ossoff leads Collins by about nine percentage points in FiftyPlusOne’s polling average as of Oct. 9.

The candidates are scheduled for a second debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on Oct. 13.