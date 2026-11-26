Newly disclosed intelligence reveals that Hamas has converted part of Gaza’s Al-Ahli Arab Hospital into a secured interrogation and torture facility for Palestinian civilians, the IDF and Shin Bet announced Thursday.

According to Israeli intelligence, the hospital serves as a major operational hub for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Satellite imagery released by the IDF identifies a facility allegedly used to interrogate and torture Palestinians perceived as dissenters or threats to Hamas’s rule.

‼️🔍REVEALED: Hamas conducts interrogations and torture at the Al-Ma’amadani Hospital. The Al-Ma’amadani Hospital, which was founded in the late 19th century, currently serves as a central hub of activity for Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives. Military activity by the terrorist organizations takes place within the hospital grounds, and the hospital constitutes a significant center of gravity for Hamas’ governance in the Zeitoun area. Within the hospital grounds, Hamas continues to exploit the hospital’s infrastructure and has converted a medical and humanitarian facility into a secured interrogation and torture facility, where Gazan civilians are interrogated and tortured. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 26, 2026

Despite previous complaints over terrorist activity that reportedly led to the hospital’s closure, both organizations continued operating there in secret. Israeli authorities have not disclosed how long the torture facility has been operational.

The revelations concern the same hospital that made international headlines in October 2023, when Hamas blamed Israel for a deadly explosion that Israeli and US intelligence assessments attributed to a failed Palestinian rocket launch.

The IDF warned that the continued exploitation of hospitals for terrorist activities endangers Palestinian civilians and undermines humanitarian assistance.